Medical Update: Rand Paul’s Injuries More Serious Than Previously Reported

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul’s injuries are more serious than previously reported, following an attack, allegedly by one of his neighbors, last week in Bowling Green, KY.

“A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion‬,” tweeted the Republican senator Wednesday.

Pleural effusion is a buildup of fluid around the lungs.

Previous medical reports stated that Paul suffered five broken ribs and lacerations to his lungs. Reports indicate a violent attack from Paul’s long-time neighbor, 59-year-old retired doctor Rene Boucher, after a dispute. The exact nature of the dispute remains unclear, but Boucher’s lawyer claimed it had nothing to do with politics.

Police arrested Boucher and charged him with fourth-degree assault.

