Report: Republican Senator Grassley Caves on Bump Stock Gun Control

Fox News’ Congressional reporter Chad Pergram indicates that Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has agreed to allow a Judiciary Committee hearing on bump stock gun control.

This comes after killer Devin Kelley attacked a Texas church without using a bump stock.

Pergram tweeted:

Feinstein says Grassley has agreed to a Judiciary Cmte hrng on bump stocks. Appears to be common ground w/Cornyn on background checks — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 7, 2017

On October 9, Breitbart News reported that Senator Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) bump stock bill goes far beyond bump stocks:

The plain language of the bill, title the Automatic Gunfire Prevention Act, indicates a bans any “accessory that is designed or functions to accelerate the rate of fire of a semiautomatic rifle but not convert the semiautomatic rifle into a machine gun.” This language is very crucial because in it goes after bump stocks for being exactly what the ATF described—an accessory, not a conversion device. Therefore, although it is already illegal to convert a semiautomatic into an automatic, Feinstein’s bill is way for leftists to make it illegal to add an accessory that allows the gun to fire rapidly without being converted to automatic.

News of Grassley’s willingness to hold a hearing on bump stock gun control comes as Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is writing gun legislation for background check reporting and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) is working with Senate Democrats on another gun control measure.

