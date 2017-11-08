Trump’s DHS Pick Suggests Deterring Illegal Immigration by Bettering the Economies of Foreign Countries

President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Kirstjen Nielsen, suggested that the United States should work to help foreign nationals find jobs and better the economies in countries from which illegal aliens primarily come to the U.S.
During a Senate confirmation hearing, Nielsen said one of the major means to deter illegal immigration to the U.S. was to help foreigners find jobs in their native countries, primarily in Central America.
“We have to increase the prosperity there,” Nielsen said. “There’s a variety of programs, you and I have discussed, including the Alliance for Prosperity. But to really help the community find jobs, track the private sector, and enable the community to be resilient in such a way that it in of itself provides the type of environment that citizens would want to stay.”
Nielsen also blamed Americans’ drug crisis as a factor in why illegal aliens enter the U.S.
“I also feel very strongly that our drug demand in this country is also an underlying factor of that push, if you will. We … our drug demand is like no others,” Nielsen said. “Americans unfortunately, we have a higher drug rate — not only death rate – from it, but use of illegal drugs more than any other country.”
During the course of the hearing, Nielsen was praised by former President George W. Bush officials, such as Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff, who both have relentlessly promoted and pushed amnesty for illegal aliens, Breitbart News reported.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) also praised Nielsen, introducing her before the Senate committee. In 2013, Rubio infamously co-authored one of the biggest amnesties for illegal aliens since the 1980s, giving a pathway to U.S. citizenship to the estimated 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the country.
As Breitbart News reported, Nielsen’s nomination to head DHS has been praised by the cheap foreign labor lobby, open borders advocates, and the Washington, D.C. national security establishment – which allied itself with the failed “Never Trump” movement during the 2016 presidential election.
In a pre-hearing questionnaire obtained by Breitbart News, Nielsen explained how she would be “ready to work with Congress” on a plan to give amnesty to the nearly 800,000 DACA illegal aliens in the U.S.
Likewise, Nielsen chaired a committee at the World Economic Forum that promoted mass immigration to Europe and the U.S., claiming Western nations did not have a choice and needed to accept millions of migrants. That report, as Breitbart News reported, was co-authored by executives from multinational corporations and world banks.
Additionally, Breitbart News reported on Nielsen’s involvement with the Bush administration’s response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when more than 30,000 illegal aliens and foreign workers were able to come to the U.S. to take American blue-collar jobs which those devastated by the natural disaster had hoped to get.
Following Hurricane Katrina, 1.5 million Americans were displaced by the storm, and easing of labor laws by the Bush administration left many looking for work outside of the Gulf Coast, since illegal aliens and foreign workers quickly dominated the paid clean-up effort.
