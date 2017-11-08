VP Mike Pence Advances Pro-Life Cause after Mila Kunis Donates to Planned Parenthood in His Name

Donations are pouring in to the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) in Mike Pence’s name since actress Mila Kunis announced she has been making monthly donations to Planned Parenthood in the vice president’s name to protest his pro-life policies.

On Saturday, SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser tweeted, “We’re now accepting donations to the pro-life cause in Vice President Mike Pence’s name. Let’s take a stand for life.”

advertisement

We’re now accepting donations to the pro-life cause in Vice President Mike Pence's name.Let's take a stand for life. https://t.co/6EGx17E7PI — MarjorieDannenfelser (@marjoriesba) November 4, 2017

Pence responded by tweeting, “I’m honored. Thanks for all SBA List does for life. I’m in.”

Mallory Quigley, communications director for SBA List, tells Breitbart News Pence’s response “shows how far the pro-life movement has come.”

She explains:

He did not allow himself to be passively defined by his opponent. Instead, Vice President Pence was pro-active. He was not defensive, but actually advanced the pro-life position by elevating a pro-life organization. And he did so in an area that, compared to the other side, has always been wanting: resources. As a result of the Vice President’s tweet, donations and messages of support have been pouring in from across the country. Pence set a great example that is being echoed by other pro-life leaders – that this movement’s allies don’t just sit back and take it as some politicians have done in the past. They go on offense.

You can fight back against the Abortion Industry & their Hollywood allies now by setting up your #ProLife monthly recurring donation now in VP @Mike_Pence's name: https://t.co/NkXzLC1ca0 https://t.co/AlUrZGuy19 — Susan B Anthony List (@SBAList) November 8, 2017

Pence urges people to donate to @SBAList after Mila Kunis revealed she donates to Planned Parenthood in his name https://t.co/TYj5BmRqQN — Tré Goins-Phillips (@tregp) November 6, 2017

The donations to the pro-life cause come after Jim Beam global spokesperson Kunis told talk-show host Conan O’Brien last week she was making monthly donations to abortion vendor Planned Parenthood in Pence’s name to protest his pro-life views.

Kunis said:

I apologize if I’m offending anybody. It’s not so much a prank as much as I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do. And so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood. Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says like, “An anonymous donation has been made in your name.” I don’t look at it as a prank, this is like, I strongly disagree, and this is my little way of doing it. It’s a peaceful protest.

Kunis’s actions, however, set off a firestorm as pro-life and Pence supporters vowed to boycott Jim Beam products.

Planned Parenthood responded on Twitter with “thanks” to Kunis for her actions:

Looks like Mike Pence has been getting a thank you card from Planned Parenthood every month, thanks to Mila Kunis! https://t.co/HCjkbiNhVs pic.twitter.com/GO7u7hocRZ — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) November 5, 2017

The abortion industry giant has supported its advocates making donations to its business in Pence’s name since the 2016 election.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented outpouring of support, with more than 200,000 people donating in the week following the election — a quarter of whom pledged to be monthly supporters, recognizing the long-term work that is needed,” Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards said last year, according to the Daily Mail.

Pence is the first sitting vice president to have addressed the annual March for Life event held on the National Mall each year on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade.

Jim Beam has not yet responded to Breitbart News’s request for comment on whether they will continue to employ Kunis as a spokesperson.