Ann Coulter: Trump’s Nominee for DHS Kirstjen Nielsen Is ‘An Open Borders Zealot’

New York Times bestselling author and populist conservative commentator Ann Coulter says President Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Kirstjen Nielsen, is “an open borders zealot.”

In a radio interview, Coulter slammed Trump’s appointment of Nielsen — whom Breitbart News has been vetting — as a loss for the president’s pro-American immigration reform agenda, which includes construction of a border wall, mandatory E-Verify to keep illegal aliens out of the U.S. workforce, and a reduction in legal immigration to raise Americans’ wages.

“Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security is an open borders zealot,” Coulter told radio host Mark Simone. “Is against the wall… this Kirstjen Nielsen her name is.”

“This is the head of Homeland Security and she’s against, let’s see, oh yeah homeland security,” Coulter continued.

Coulter also took to Twitter, comparing Nielsen to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), an adamant supporter of cheap foreign labor and open borders.

WHAT ON EARTH? @realDonaldTrump's DHS nominee, Kirstjen Nielsen, supports amnesty and opposes the wall. Her hearing is today. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 8, 2017

I don't like conspiracy theories on attractive women using sex for promotions, but other than being very pretty, Trump's DHS nominee Kirstjen Nielsen is Chuck Schumer. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 8, 2017

To celebrate the anniversary of Nov 8, @realDonaldTrump nominates amnesty-supporting Kirstjen Nielsen to DHS. 2d year is cotton. 1st yr is Betray your Supporters — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 8, 2017

During Nielsen’s confirmation hearing, she was praised by former Bush officials Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff, both of whom repeatedly attempted to push amnesty for illegal aliens while working under the previous Republican administration. Ridge and Chertoff also went on to join the failed ‘Never Trump’ movement.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), the face of the 2013 amnesty for illegal aliens, also praised Nielsen.

Nielsen, during the hearing, committed her support to an amnesty for nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation under the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, as Breitbart News reported.

“I believe that we must and we owe it to them to find a permanent solution,” she said of passing a DACA amnesty that could potentially lead to a chain migration of 9.9 million to 19 million foreign nationals pouring into the U.S. legally. “It’s no way to expect anyone to live a month or two months at a time,” said Nielsen, even though the DACA work-permits each last for two years.