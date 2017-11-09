Chinese President Xi: Chinese Socialism ‘Has Entered a New Era’

President Xi Jinping praised Chinese socialism during a state dinner with President Donald Trump and what he described as China’s friendly relationship with the United States.

“China has embarked on path of reform and opening up, and socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era,” Xi said as the two leaders made remarks at the dinner.

Xi called the Cold War “a thing of the past” and repeated that China and the United States were friends.

“China and the United States once walked with animosity, have grown into a community with our interests closely converging,” he said, via a translator.

Xi pointed to his victory in the 19th Communist Party Congress in China as a good thing for the rest of the world.

“Indeed, the Chinese dream is closely connected with the dreams of people of all other countries in the world,” he said.

The Chinese president cited a Chinese adage in praise of perseverance and quoted Benjamin Franklin.

“Benjamin Franklin, one of America’s Founding Fathers, also said, ‘He who can have patience, can have what he will,’” he said.

Xi offered a toast to the ongoing relationship between the two countries.

“With perseverance, our two great nations will definitely make new contributions to creating a better future for mankind,” he said.

Trump’s remarks were shorter, but returned the diplomatic sentiment offered by the Chinese.

“It is my hope that the proud spirits of the American and Chinese people will inspire our efforts to achieve a more just, secure, and peaceful world, a future worthy of the sacrifices of our ancestors, and the dreams of our children,” he said.

The president showed attendees of the dinner a video of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s daughter performing songs, poems, and a special message in Chinese.

“Our children so often remind us of our shared humanity and true dignity,” he said.