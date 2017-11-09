Donald Trump’s DHS Nominee Ignores His Immigration Principles, MAGA Agenda

President Donald Trump’s pending homeland security chief failed to tout his pro-American immigration principles during her hearing before Congress.

Kirstjen Nielsen’s passionless testimony and brusque answers during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee instead focused on bureaucratic issues, cybersecurity concerns and the day-to-day management of border security.

In contrast to recent testimony by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and frequent statements by White House press officials, Nielsen failed to even mention any of the President’s pro-American immigration principles during her nearly three-hour congressional hearing. Trump’s popular immigration principles include:

Construction of a border wall

Deporting unaccompanied alien children who are not at-risk in their native country

Preventing criminal illegal aliens and gang members from receiving immigration benefits

Mandating E-Verify, which weeds out illegal aliens from taking U.S. jobs

Eliminating the diversity visa lottery

Classifying overstaying a visa as a “misdemeanor”

Restricting certain federal grants to sanctuary cities that refuse to detain criminal illegal aliens

Ending family-based chain migration

Enacting a merit-based legal immigration where only qualified immigrants can enter the U.S.

Nielsen, a former official for President George W. Bush, took a left turn from the president’s populist-economic nationalist agenda by confirming her support for amnesty for nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“I believe that we must and we owe it to them to find a permanent solution,” she said of passing a DACA amnesty that could potentially lead to a chain migration of 9.9 million to 19 million foreign nationals pouring into the U.S. legally. “It’s no way to expect anyone to live a month or two months at a time,” said Nielsen, even though the DACA work-permits each last for two years.

Nielsen also veered from Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall agenda by proclaiming “There is no need for a wall from sea to shining sea.”

Even on drug addiction issues facing working-class and middle-class Americans, Nielsen appeared emotionless talking about the issue, blaming illegal immigration on Americans’ drug problems.

“I also feel very strongly that our drug demand in this country is also an underlying factor of that push, if you will. We … our drug demand is like no others,” Nielsen said. “Americans unfortunately, we have a higher drug rate — not only death rate – from it, but use of illegal drugs more than any other country.”