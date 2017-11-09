Donald Trump’s DHS Nominee Ignores His Immigration Principles, MAGA Agenda

President Donald Trump’s pending homeland security chief failed to tout his pro-American immigration principles during her hearing before Congress.
Kirstjen Nielsen’s passionless testimony and brusque answers during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee instead focused on bureaucratic issues, cybersecurity concerns and the day-to-day management of border security.
In contrast to recent testimony by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and frequent statements by White House press officials, Nielsen failed to even mention any of the President’s pro-American immigration principles during her nearly three-hour congressional hearing. Trump’s popular immigration principles include:
- Construction of a border wall
- Deporting unaccompanied alien children who are not at-risk in their native country
- Preventing criminal illegal aliens and gang members from receiving immigration benefits
- Mandating E-Verify, which weeds out illegal aliens from taking U.S. jobs
- Eliminating the diversity visa lottery
- Classifying overstaying a visa as a “misdemeanor”
- Restricting certain federal grants to sanctuary cities that refuse to detain criminal illegal aliens
- Ending family-based chain migration
- Enacting a merit-based legal immigration where only qualified immigrants can enter the U.S.
Nielsen, a former official for President George W. Bush, took a left turn from the president’s populist-economic nationalist agenda by confirming her support for amnesty for nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
“I believe that we must and we owe it to them to find a permanent solution,” she said of passing a DACA amnesty that could potentially lead to a chain migration of 9.9 million to 19 million foreign nationals pouring into the U.S. legally. “It’s no way to expect anyone to live a month or two months at a time,” said Nielsen, even though the DACA work-permits each last for two years.
Nielsen also veered from Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall agenda by proclaiming “There is no need for a wall from sea to shining sea.”
Even on drug addiction issues facing working-class and middle-class Americans, Nielsen appeared emotionless talking about the issue, blaming illegal immigration on Americans’ drug problems.
“I also feel very strongly that our drug demand in this country is also an underlying factor of that push, if you will. We … our drug demand is like no others,” Nielsen said. “Americans unfortunately, we have a higher drug rate — not only death rate – from it, but use of illegal drugs more than any other country.”
As Breitbart News reported, Nielsen’s nomination to head DHS has been praised by the cheap foreign labor lobby, open borders advocates, and the Washington, D.C. national security establishment – which allied itself with the failed “Never Trump” movement during the 2016 presidential election.
In a pre-hearing questionnaire obtained by Breitbart News, Nielsen explained how she would be “ready to work with Congress” on a plan to give amnesty to the nearly 800,000 DACA illegal aliens in the U.S.
Likewise, Nielsen chaired a committee at the World Economic Forum that promoted mass immigration to Europe and the U.S., claiming Western nations did not have a choice and needed to accept millions of migrants. That report, as Breitbart News reported, was co-authored by executives from multinational corporations and world banks.
Additionally, Breitbart News reported on Nielsen’s involvement with the Bush administration’s response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when more than 30,000 illegal aliens and foreign workers were able to come to the U.S. to take American blue-collar jobs which those devastated by the natural disaster had hoped to get.
Following Hurricane Katrina, 1.5 million Americans were displaced by the storm, and easing of labor laws by the Bush administration left many looking for work outside of the Gulf Coast because since illegal aliens and foreign workers quickly dominated the paid clean-up effort.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
