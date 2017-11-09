Judge Roy Moore Responds to WaPo Smears: ‘I Will Never Give Up’

The Republican Senatorial candidate in Alabama, Judge Roy Moore, hit back against allegations published in the Washington Post in a series of tweets on Thursday, saying he would “never give up.”

Allegations published by the Post on Thursday evening claimed that Moore, who became the Republican candidate after resoundingly defeating the establishment-backed Luther Strange, had engaged in inappropriate conduct with four teenage girls 34-years-ago, including one who was underage.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, Moore blamed the “Obama-Clinton machine’s liberal media lapdogs” for initiating a “vicious and nasty round of attacks” in order to thwart his candidacy.

“The forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal – even inflict physical harm – if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me,” he wrote. “I believe you and I have a duty to stand up and fight back against the forces of evil waging an all-out war on our conservative values!”

The Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me I’ve EVER faced! We are are in the midst of a spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message. (1/4) #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

The forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal –– even inflict physical harm –– if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me. (2/4) #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

I believe you and I have a duty to stand up and fight back against the forces of evil waging an all-out war on our conservative values! Our nation is at a crossroads right now — both spiritually and politically. (3/4) #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

Our children and grandchildren’s futures are on the line. So rest assured — I will NEVER GIVE UP the fight! (4/4) #ALSen pic.twitter.com/QfN0GM7EMh — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore had said in a statement regarding the allegations, with the campaign adding that “this garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.”

The newspaper formally endorsed Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, in the Senate race, describing Moore as “unfit to serve.”

“Alabama voters will pick a new senator in December, and their choice is between one of the most divisive, counterproductive figures in U.S. politics and a well-qualified, even-tempered former prosecutor,” the paper wrote in an editorial. “His unapologetic extremism would pour gasoline on the already raging fire of partisanship and dysfunction.”

A number of other establishment Republican leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) called on Moore to step aside if the allegations were true.

