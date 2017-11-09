Michigan GOP-Controlled Senate Passes Concealed Carry in Church as Response to Texas Attack

Republican lawmakers in Michigan are pushing concealed carry in church as their response to the heinous November 5 attack in Texas.

They are also seeking to legalize concealed carry in K-12 schools and other public areas that are currently designated gun-free.

The changes are contained in Senate Bills 584-586, both of which passed in Michigan’s Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the bills create “enhanced concealed pistol licenses” that congregants, clergy, teachers, and administrators, could obtain in order to carry in those areas which are currently off limits. The goal is to ensure large groups of innocent people are not sitting unarmed and defenseless if someone intent on doing harm bursts through the door.

In addition to allowing law-abiding citizens to be armed for self-defense in churches and schools, the bills also legalize enhanced permit carry in stadiums and bars. The decision to allow concealed carry in bars has gained momentum over the past decade, and stipulations on alcohol consumption while carrying vary state-to-state.

The bottom line is that bars, like any gathering spot, can be prime targets for attack in situations where the state mandates that they be gun-free. The clearest example of this was the Orlando Pulse attack (June 12, 2016), in which 49 unarmed bar-goers were gunned down.

The bills to expand concealed carry now go “to the Republican-controlled state House, where they are expected to pass.” All eyes will then be on Gov. Rick Snyder (R), who has not indicated his position on the legislation.

