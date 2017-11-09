Nolte: Trump’s Base Did Not Show Up to Vote in Virginia. Why Would They?

Vox reports that rural white voters did not show up to vote in Virginia. Why in Heaven’s name would they?

For 25 years, I have been a faithful Republican voter, and never, in all of those years, have I ever been anywhere near as disgusted with the GOP as I am today. And I do not mean today-today over Tuesday night’s blowout in Virginia. You win some; you lose some. That happens in a democracy. But this loss, the Republican Party deserved. Oh, brother, did it ever.

Let me see if I understand the logic of voting Republican today: It is a cold November evening, and I am faced with two choices. I can either 1) remain in my comfy chair eating cookies in front of a warm TV or 2) I can leave all that behind to get bundled up for an inconvenient drive to my local polling place.

Now, after the last 11 months, explain to me why in the world would I even consider option number two?

You see, I had been under the misimpression that elections have consequences, that winning means change, that with victory comes accomplishment.

And so, while holding that naïve belief, not only have I faithfully voted Republican for a quarter century, but over the last dozen or so years, I have devoted my career, countless hours, and lost weekends to doing my small part to win elections for Republicans…

Only.

To.

Be.

Betrayed.

I speak for legions when I say that eight years of effort, of stress, of hope devoted to putting Our Guys in complete control of the federal government was worse than a total waste. Worse because we have all been suckered by the GOP hustle, the GOP lie, the GOP con…

If they so choose, there is almost no years-long promise these grifters are not in a position to keep tomorrow, and still they will not. Almost a year in total control over the federal government, and the only thing these shameless swindlers have accomplished is launching multiple investigations against their own president.

Almost a year in, and Obamacare stands.

The wall does not.

Worse still, these charlatans call themselves REPUBLICANS and they cannot even LOWER TAXES. And even if some form of tax reform does pass, it is a half-measure, another broken promise, another unforgivable whiff during this historic, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get meaningful things done.

Sorry, but the argument no longer works — you know, the argument those #NeverTrumpers religiously put forward about how we have to vote for imperfect Republicans, if only to stop the Democrats. You remember that principled argument, the one that went right out the window when the time came for them to hold their nose, and instead, they chose to #SabotageForHillary.

Ed Gillespie? Really?

If I want Obamacare enshrined and no border wall, if I want a Republican president investigated over a media-fabricated hoax, if I want exploding deficits and illegal immigrants canceling out my vote, if I want foreign workers taking jobs from our inner-cities and Dodd-Frank and the never-ending appeasement of the elite media…I can make all that happen without feeling like a sucker, a chump, a patsy, a stooge, a gull, a fool…

Yep, I can make all that happen from my comfy chair while eating cookies in front of a warm TV.

Go to hell, GOP.

You do not even have the moral courage to kill the Obamacare mandate, the most unpopular piece of that Frankenstein monster, and you will never make a sucker of me again.

Hey, I hear there is an important election next year where enthusiasm will matter. Good luck with that.

