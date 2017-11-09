NEW YORK CITY, New York — Fewer than 30 percent of Americans prioritize the award of permanent amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by President Barack Obama’s DACA amnesty.

In a new poll by Morning Consult and Politico, just 29 percent of Americans said allowing illegal aliens on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to permanently remain in the United States and receive a pathway to citizenship was a priority.

Support for amnesty for DACA illegal aliens has dropped 10 points among Americans since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September on behalf of President Trump’s administration that the Obama-era program would ultimately be ended in March 2018.

Even among Americans who are Democrats, support for an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens has fallen to less than 50 percent. Only 44 percent of Democratic voters said giving amnesty to DACAs needed to be a priority for Congress.

Months ago, though, 53 percent of Democrats said DACA amnesty was a priority.

Among Republican voters, a DACA amnesty has dropped 28 percent in September to a mere 19 percent today. With Independents, the support for prioritizing DACA amnesty for illegal aliens dropped the largest. In September, 35 percent of Independent voters said DACA amnesty should be a priority. Today, only 23 percent of Independents want a prioritized amnesty.

Meanwhile, Americans who openly oppose an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens is at 15 percent.

Despite little support for amnesty for illegal aliens, Democrats, the Republican establishment, the cheap labor industry, big business and the open borders lobby have teamed up to relentlessly push for legalizing up to 3.3 million illegal aliens who are on the DACA rolls or eligible for DACA.

While pushing multiple amnesty plans in the House and Senate, lawmakers — especially those in the GOP — have ignored Trump’s popular immigration principles, which include:

Construction of a border wall

Deporting unaccompanied alien children who are not at-risk in their native country

Preventing criminal illegal aliens and gang members from receiving immigration benefits

Mandating E-Verify, which weeds out illegal aliens from taking U.S. jobs

Eliminating the diversity visa lottery

Classifying overstaying a visa as a “misdemeanor”

Restricting certain federal grants to sanctuary cities that refuse to detain criminal illegal aliens

Ending family-based chain migration

Enacting a merit-based legal immigration where only qualified immigrants can enter the U.S.

Unlike an amnesty for illegal aliens, many of Trump’s pro-American reforms are actually popular with the American people.

A Pulse Opinion Research poll in August, though, showed that Americans believe the second-most important aspect to stemming the flow of illegal immigration was constructing a border wall on the southern border.

That same poll found that 68 percent of Americans support mandatory E-Verify, 53 percent say stopping employers from hiring illegal aliens was the most important component to ending illegal immigration, and 54 percent said they wanted to see overall legal immigration levels reduced.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 DACA recipients saw their protected status revoked for being involved in gang activity or suspected/convicted of a felony. Due to a loophole in the DACA program, more than 39,000 illegal aliens have been able to obtain Green Cards and more than 1,000 naturalized.