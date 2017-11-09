USA Today Scoop: AR-15s Can Be Modified with ‘Chainsaw Bayonet’

USA Today released a video showing that available modifications for an “AR-15 style rifle” include a “Chainsaw Bayonet.” They also listed adding a pump shotgun attachment to the underside of the gun.

The video was clearly part of the establishment media’s concerted effort to demonize AR-15s by suggesting they are semiautomatics that can be modified into all out war machines.

The video begins with an image of a basic AR-15 rifle captioned, “Texas Church Gunman’s AR-15 Style Rifle.” The video then proceeds to list possible modifications, including items that were either one-offs or prototypical. USA Today listed so many that they had to follow the video with a disclaimer stating, “To clarify, the video shows both the shooter’s modifications, as well as other possible modifications. The shooter did not use a chainsaw bayonet.”

To clarify, the video shows both the shooter’s modifications, as well as other possible modifications. The shooter did not use a chainsaw bayonet. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 8, 2017

USA Today was mocked relentlessly for posting the video.

One Twitter user sarcastically suggested the possibility of adding a “chainsaw bayonet” with a second AR-15 attached to the bottom of it:

Are you sure the weapon didn't look more like this? pic.twitter.com/MO4zNNz1iB — Jacob Smyth🌪️ (@JacobMyth) November 8, 2017

Another Twitter user suggested the possibility of AR-15 with a pizza cutter attached, to help with dinner preparation:

Another simply made fun of Democrats and their surrogates for pushing legislation on guns and other things that they “know nothing about”:

The video was released on the same day that Sen. Dianne Feinstein and other Democrats introduced gun control legislation to ban “assault weapons” and bump stock accessories.

