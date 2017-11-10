Bannon: ‘It’s Now Time to Take Over’ to Build the Trump Populist Movement

Former White House chief strategist and Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon told the New York Times that “it’s now time to take over” to build the Donald Trump nationalist-populist movement.

Bannon told the Times that the Donald Trump movement serves as a “revolt against a globalist that ran the Republican party and part of an elite that runs the country.”

“This will be seen as a revolt of working class people of both parties at a time that rejected the permanent political class, that is inextricably linked both Republican and Democrat in Washington, D.C. and take back their government,” Bannon added.

Bannon told the New York Times that the populist movement needs to take control of Congress. He also said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) should resign. Bannon suggested that McConnell resign after Republicans pass a tax reform package.

Bannon reportedly will challenge every Senate Republican in the 2018 midterms outside of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). The Breitbart News executive chairman also started gathering donors who are frustrated with Republican incumbents’ inability pass any significant legislation.

Several Senate Republican candidates are reluctant to support Mitch McConnell for Majority Leader. Even Mitch McConnell’s number one recruit, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, refuses to endorse McConnell for Majority Leader.

Bannon suggested, “It’s now time to take over these institutions.”

The Breitbart News executive chairman explained that President Donald Trump served as the vanguard of the populist movement.

“Trump is the leader of this movement,” Bannon said. “He has been talking about this for the last 25, 30 years. He has been talking about this day in and day out. He embodies it.”

Bannon charged, “I was the only figure in the White House that really believed that he’s a truly globally revolutionary figure. I believe there is greatness within him.”

“He’s going to win re-election with 400 electoral votes and he’ll be considered in the pantheon of Reagan and Lincoln and others as great presidents, but you have to stick with the program,” Bannon told the New York Times.

Bannon argued that the permanent political class will not easily relinquish their power.

“They’re not going to give up their power easily,” Bannon said. “You have to fight every day.”

The former White House strategist then explained that Trump’s populist-nationalist movement will have to build institutions to continue to fortify the movement.

Bannon told the New York Times, “You have to build institutions, we’re trying to build think tanks and the first thing is the institutionalization of the movement, to mobilizing all of these grassroots groups, to actually get engaged in vetting candidates for the Senate, to look at how to put together a grassroots army.”

Bannon concluded, “The institutions of this movement have to be built, and you’re right, Donald Trump will sometime will have to leave the battlefield at the end of his second term. You have to continue to win elections and implement your policies.”