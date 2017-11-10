Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) targeted Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon this week in a fundraising email as part of the strategy to keep struggling Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) in office.

“Bannon’s throwing all he’s got into replacing Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan’s fearless champion, with a Breitbart minion,” said a panicky fundraising email from Schumer’s office. “With so much at stake, now is the time to get serious.”

Bannon was visiting Michigan this week, giving a speech in Macomb County promoting economic nationalism and encouraging voters in the swing state to elect leaders who represent President Trump’s “America First” agenda.

A poll released this month showed Stabenow underwater with a 45 percent approval rating, in a state that voted for Trump in 2016. Up for re-election in 2018, Stabenow is seen as a vulnerable Democrat, with a number of Republicans eyeing a challenge for her seat.

Stabenow is gearing for a fight, amassing a massive $6.9 million war chest as she prepares for what is likely to be a tough campaign next year, according to the Detroit News.

Asking Democrats to “step up now” to give money to Stabenow, the email focuses less on Stabenow and more on flinging mud at Bannon and, by extension, Breitbart News.

“Bannon and his cronies at Breitbart are aggressively recruiting ultra-hard-right Republicans who are out of touch with reality, facts, and even their own party — we need to show them our movement’s strength before they even start,” Schumer says.

Calling Stabenow a “critical fighter for working people in Michigan and across the country,” Schumer gloomily reminds Democrats that Stabenow’s seat could be “ripped away by a Bannon-selected Republican who will rubber-stamp President Trump’s horrific agenda.”

“We have to work harder than ever in 2018,” Schumer warns.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.