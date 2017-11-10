EXCLUSIVE – WH Says Trump’s Immigration Principles ‘Must’ Be in any DACA Deal

President Donald Trump’s pro-American immigration principles must be included in any plan to amnesty the illegal aliens protected by the expiring DACA program, a White House official confirmed to Breitbart News.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed that Trump would not veto an end-of-the-year spending bill that included amnesty for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal aliens, but a White House official told Breitbart News in a statement that such bill would be rejected by the White House. The official said:

advertisement

As the President explained in his letter to House and Senate leadership last month, the Administration’s reform priorities ‘must be included as part of any legislation addressing the status of DACA recipients. These reforms have been identified by our nation’s law enforcement professionals as vital safeguards for the American People to both prevent new illegal immigration and to end chain migration.

Trump’s immigration principles include:

Construction of a border wall

Deporting unaccompanied alien children who are not at-risk in their native country

Preventing criminal illegal aliens and gang members from receiving immigration benefits

Mandating E-Verify, which weeds out illegal aliens from taking U.S. jobs

Eliminating the diversity visa lottery

Classifying overstaying a visa as a “misdemeanor”

Restricting certain federal grants to sanctuary cities that refuse to detain criminal illegal aliens

Ending family-based chain migration

Enacting a merit-based legal immigration where only qualified immigrants can enter the U.S.

The Trump administration has said they are open to giving amnesty to DACA illegal aliens, even though the concession is seen by many Trump voters as a betryal.

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump repeatedly said that he would not sign off any amnesty deals for illegal aliens, saying it would be a detriment to American workers who have suffered from stagnant wages and less job opportunity because of mass legal and illegal immigration.

Some House Republicans are rushing to give amnesty to DACA illegal aliens, as Breitbart News reported, falling in-line with Schumer’s previous statements on the issue. House Speaker Paul Ryan, despite a failed attempt to slip a DACA amnesty plan into a spending bill, is now slapping down a rush toward amnesty.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 DACA recipients saw their protected status revoked for being involved in gang activity or crime. Due to a loophole in the DACA program, more than 39,000 illegal aliens have been able to obtain Green Cards and more than 1,000 naturalized.