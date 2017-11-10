Judge Roy Moore: Establishment Republicans, Democrats, Washington Post May Have Colluded in Smear

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — In the third and final segment of his radio interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Friday afternoon, Judge Roy Moore—the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Alabama—said he believes establishment Republicans, Democrats, and the Washington Post may have worked together in the smear against him.

“I guess you’ve got yourself in a position here where you’re a month out of an election,” Hannity said to begin the third segment. “This all drops on you. You’re denying everything. What do you want to tell people—and I’ll just give you the microphone—about how you should view the Washington Post, these people making these charges, and your denial? How should people see it?”

Moore replied by again denying the allegations and laying out his case on the matter:

Well I think they should see it how it really is, and that’s 40 years I’ve been in the public eye and serving as a deputy prosecutor—as a judge, I’ve been a chief justice twice. I’ve run a Foundation for Moral Law, and now after 40 years—four weeks out from an election, not even mentioned in a primary, they bring charges and try to back them up with other things that sound bad? They allege things that are completely untrue. I never knew this woman. I never met this woman. And these charges are politically motivated. They’re there to do exactly what they’re doing. The Democrat is 11 points behind. He’s very liberal. They don’t want to talk about his record. They don’t want to talk about his inexperience. They want to defuse this just like they defused President Trump’s agenda by bringing up the Russia deal. They’re bringing up something that detracts from the campaign and they know what they’re doing and they got me obviously on the radio hearing about a sexual encounter that never happened. If I would put you in the same position you would feel just like me—you’d be angry. You’d be very angry. That’s exactly the position I’m in. This never happened. They know it never happened. And, obviously, you don’t wait 40 years to bring out something like this.

Moore, who in the previous segment noted his team is investigating the matter and said he believes that there may be proof of “collusion,” said next that he believes proof will emerge that establishment Republicans worked with Democrats and the media to bring forward these smears against him.

“There are going to come out facts, there will be facts, that show in this situation that this was a Democrat and maybe even establishment Republican effort to undermine this campaign, because they don’t want to hear the truth in Washington and they don’t want to hear the truth about God and the Constitution,” Moore said.

Here’s a transcript of what happened next:

HANNITY: “Last thought on the establishment Republicans: You think they’re partly involved in this?” MOORE: “Well, if they’re not involved in the implementation of it, then they’re sure backing away very quickly.” HANNITY: “What about those that don’t give you the presumption of innocence? What do you say to them?” MOORE: “That’s what I’m talking about. They’re not even giving me the presumption of innocence. They’re saying I should resign. The Washington Post, who brought these charges against the president or allegations about Russian involvement, the Washington Post has attacked my foundation. They’ve attacked my wife. And now they’ve attacked me personally on this sexual matter. I don’t know what’s coming next but I’m sure within the next four weeks that they’ll come out with another article because they’ve got an agenda and they’re fulfilling their agenda right as we speak.”

This was the third and final segment of Moore’s interview on the matter.