Poll: Roy Moore Still Holds Slight Lead over Doug Jones in Alabama Senate Race After WaPo Hit Piece

Alabama Judge Roy Moore leads over his Democrat opponent Doug Jones in a new poll after a Washington Post report alleges that Moore engaged in inappropriate conduct with four teenage girls more than 34 years ago.

A new Decision Desk HQ poll suggested that Alabama Judge Roy Moore leads over his Democrat opponent Doug Jones 46.4 percent to 46 percent.

Fifty-four percent of Alabama voters suggested that Moore should not resign given the current allegations from the Washington Post. Seventy-three percent of Republicans believe that Roy Moore should not drop out of the Alabama Senate race. When asked if voters could write in Roy Moore, Doug Jones, or Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), 43.6 percent of voters preferred Jones, 41.3 percent supported Moore, and Strange trailed with 12.3 percent as a write-in candidate.

Roy Moore defeated Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the primary-runoff in September to replace former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), who now serves as U.S. attorney general.

A Washington Post report alleged that Roy Moore initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32, as well as other cases of sexual misconduct.

Moore denied the allegations in a statement.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and several other Senate Republican senators called on Roy Moore to drop out of the race if the allegations of misconduct are true.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “If these allegations are true, he must step aside.”

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) tweeted on Thursday, “The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of.”

The Roy Moore campaign said in a subsequent statement that if the allegations were true, they would have surfaced during his previous campaigns. “This garbage is the very definition of fake news,” he added.