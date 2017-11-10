Senate Funding Group Axes Moore Support Before Dust Settles on Sexual Misconduct Claims

One day after the Washington Post published a story on Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore allegedly making sexual advances to young women as young as 14 four decades ago, the National Republican Senatorial Committee will no longer pump money into his campaign, according to new paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is no longer a part of a joint fundraising committee that includes Moore’s campaign, the Alabama GOP, and the Republican National Committee, CNBC reported.

advertisement

As of 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday, the RNC and the Alabama Republican Party both remained on the joint committee, according to CNBC.

Moore has denied the allegations against him and has responded to the Post story, calling it defamatory and politically motivated just weeks ahead of the special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In the primary special election, Moore beat establishment candidate Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) to face Democrat Doug Jones in the special election.

Allies of Strange, including establishment Republicans in the Senate, spent millions to fund his losing campaign.

Breitbart News reported that the Senate Leadership Fund, a PAC affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), spent $30 million dollars on Strange’s race.

Republican establishment Senators have been quick to condemn Moore, and some have asked him to step down as a candidate.

McConnell on Moore allegations: "If these allegations are true, he must step aside" — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 9, 2017

The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 9, 2017