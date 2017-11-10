Sens. Mike Lee and Steve Daines Rescind Their Endorsement of Roy Moore After WaPo Hit Piece

Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Steve Daines (R-MT) rescinded their endorsement of Alabama Senate Republican candidate Judge Roy Moore after a Washington Post report alleged that Moore engaged in inappropriate conduct with a minor when he was 32-years-old.

The Washington Post released a story on Thursday alleging that Roy Moore initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32, as well as other cases of sexual misconduct.

Sen. Mike Lee tweeted, “Having read the detailed description of the incidents, as well as the response from Judge Moore and his campaign, I can no longer endorse his candidacy for the US Senate.”

Sen. Lee praised Roy Moore in his endorsement. Lee said, “If there was ever a time to ensure that Republicans maintain a seat in the United States Senate, it is now. That is why I am proudly endorsing Judge Roy Moore for United States Senate. Alabamians have the chance to send a proven, conservative fighter to the United States Senate and I am more than ready to welcome a trusted ally.

“Judge Moore’s tested reputation of integrity is exactly what we need in Washington D.C. in order to pass conservative legislation and protect the liberty of all Americans,” Lee continued.

Sen. Steve Daines tweeted, “I am pulling my endorsement and support for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate.”

Sen. Daines previously said when he endorsed Moore, “The people of Alabama will have soon have an opportunity elect a new U.S. Senator, and I believe Judge Roy Moore is the best candidate to follow in the steps of former Senator Jeff Sessions,” Daines said. “Judge Moore is a principled conservative, and he will help reform Washington and return power to the people of America. I look forward to working with Judge Moore on ideas to cut taxes, rein in the national debt, and boost job growth.”

Sen. Lee served as one of the most prominent lawmakers to endorse Moore for his Senate race.

Lee suggested that Moore should step down if the allegations are true.

Judge Roy Moore told Sean Hannity on Friday that his campaign will conduct its own investigation into the allegations and has “some evidence of collusion” against him.

A new poll revealed on Friday that Judge Roy Moore has a slight lead over his Democrat opponent Doug Jones. Fifty-four percent of Alabama voters suggested that Moore should not resign given the current allegations from the Washington Post. Seventy-three percent of Republicans believe that Roy Moore should not drop out of the Alabama Senate race.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and several other Senate Republican senators called on Roy Moore to drop out of the race if the allegations of misconduct are true.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “If these allegations are true, he must step aside.”

Moore denied the allegations in a statement.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore said.