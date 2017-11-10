Support for DACA Amnesty Falls While Mandatory E-Verify Remains Trump’s Most Popular Immigration Principle

NEW YORK CITY, New York — As support for an amnesty for nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a computer-based system to weed illegal aliens out of the United States workforce remains incredibly popular.

A new Morning Consult-POLITICO poll reveals how little support a DACA amnesty has among the American public, with fewer than 30 percent of voters wanting Congress to prioritize the issue, as Breitbart News reported.

advertisement

Even among Democrat voters, Breitbart News reported, DACA amnesty has dwindled in support, with fewer than half of Democrats saying Congress should quickly move to legalize the roughly 800,000 to 3.3 million DACA-enrolled and DACA-eligible illegal aliens.

Yet and still, GOP establishment lawmakers from House Speaker Paul Ryan to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have continued working on multiple amnesty plans for the DACA illegal alien population, despite the less than 20 percent of support an amnesty has with Republican voters.

While unpopular amnesties are being touted, Republicans have seemingly ignored Trump’s most popular immigration principle from his 70-point list of reforms: Mandatory E-Verify.

Under mandatory E-Verify, employers would be mandated to screen incoming hires to screen out potential employees who are illegally in the U.S. From the process, Trump and pro-American immigration reformers say American blue-collar workers will no longer be forced to compete for jobs against illegal aliens, increasing U.S. labor wages.

In the most recent polling on mandatory E-Verify, conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, Americans overwhelmingly support the immigration initiative with 68 percent of voters supporting the plan. Another 71 percent of voters said businesses should be required to hire from pools of Americans with the highest unemployment rates before importing cheaper, foreign workers through various visa programs or hiring illegal aliens.

The poll also revealed the vast support that economic nationalism has among the American public. Even if Americans had to pay more for products and goods, the Pulse Opinion Research poll showed nearly 60 percent of voters said it would be better for businesses to pay more to attract American workers even if prices did rise.

Though Trump’s immigration principles are more popular than DACA amnesty, Democrats, the Republican establishment, the cheap labor industry, big business and the open borders lobby has teamed up to slip amnesty into an end-of-the-year spending bill without any immigration reforms such as mandatory E-Verify, an end to chain migration or even the full-funding of a U.S.-Mexico border wall.