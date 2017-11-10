White House Reacts: ‘Allegation’ Should Not Destroy Roy Moore’s Life

Controversial Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore speaks at a rally of conservative Texas legislators opposing gay marriage at a Texas Capitol rally Monday. Moore has told Alabama judges to ignore a recent federal court ruling allowing gay marriage in the state. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)
by Charlie Spiering10 Nov 20170

The White House defended allegations against Judge Roy Moore published by the Washington Post, but suggested that he should step down if they are true.

“Like most Americans, the president does not believe we can allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “However, the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside.”

The Washington Post story featured an accusation from a woman who said that Moore initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued relationships with three other teenagers when he was in his 30s.

Moore has denied the allegations.


