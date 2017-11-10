White House Reacts: ‘Allegation’ Should Not Destroy Roy Moore’s Life

The White House defended allegations against Judge Roy Moore published by the Washington Post, but suggested that he should step down if they are true.

“Like most Americans, the president does not believe we can allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “However, the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside.”

The Washington Post story featured an accusation from a woman who said that Moore initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued relationships with three other teenagers when he was in his 30s.

Moore has denied the allegations.