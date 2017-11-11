CNN: Why Voters Are Standing by Roy Moore

Eric Levenson writes at CNN that Roy Moore supporters are standing by the candidate and they explain why:
Mike Allison, pastor of Madison Baptist Church, said he knows Moore as “a man of integrity,” he told CNN.
“I don’t even believe the allegations. There’s lots of fake news going around these days,” he said. “They’re allegations. How can he even defend himself against 40-year-old allegations? You used to be innocent until proven guilty.”
“I support him now more than ever,” he said.
