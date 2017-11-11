Failed Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney Advises Roy Moore to ‘Step Aside’

Mitt Romney, a former failed presidential candidate, weighed in on Twitter following the release Thursday of a Washington Post report alleging Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore made sexual advances to women as young as 14 four decades ago.

“Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside”:

Romney is reportedly considering a run for the Senate to replace Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), who is retiring.

In the Post article, Corfman claimed that when she was 14, Moore initiated sexual contact, including taking her to a secluded location, where he made inappropriate advances.

Moore has categorically denied the claims Corfman and three other women made, calling the Post report defamatory and politically motivated, coming just weeks ahead of a special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Al.com reported that one of those women, Deborah Gibson, who said Moore asked her out when she was in high school, worked for the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Romney’s harsh judgment seems ironic given the false charges against him during his presidential run.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) if he had any regrets from his decades in office. Bash focused in on Reid’s claims during the 2012 election that Mitt Romney paid no taxes for ten years: “So no regrets, not about Mitt Romney about the Koch brothers. Some people have even called it McCarthyite.”

Reid responded with a shrug. “Well, they can call it whatever they want. Um…Romney didn’t win, did he?”

Priorities USA, the super PAC backing President Obama, ran an ad during the 2012 presidential campaign featuring a former steelworker who said he could not afford health care for his sick wife after his company was purchased and shut down by Bain Capital, the private equity firm Mitt Romney founded.

“I don’t think Mitt Romney understands what he’s done to people’s lives by closing the plant,” said former GST Steel employee Joe Soptic, speaking to the camera in the ad titled “Understands.”

“I don’t think he realizes that people’s lives completely changed,” Soptic continued.

Soptic said his wife was dying of cancer when he lost his job and company health benefits, the Hill reported.

“When Mitt Romney closed the plant, I lost my healthcare and my family lost its healthcare and a short time after that my wife became ill. I don’t know how long she was sick, and I think maybe she didn’t say anything because she knew we couldn’t afford the insurance,” Soptic said. “And one day she became ill and I took her up to the Jackson County Hospital and that’s when they found the cancer. And by then it was stage four and there was nothing they could do for her and she passed away in two days.”