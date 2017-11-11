Post and Courier: ‘Patriot’ Steve Bannon Gets ‘Rockstar’ Welcome in South Carolina

Caitlin Byrd writes in her article in the Post and Courier:

When former White House adviser Steve Bannon walked onstage Friday night to address a sold-out crowd at the Citadel Republican Society’s annual Patriot Dinner, he was welcomed like a rock-star.

Cadets whooped and hollered in their woolen dress uniforms. A man wearing a coat and tie pulled out a red towel, waving it high in the air. Even the three Republicans in the room who are hoping to be the next governor of South Carolina tripped over themselves to align their campaigns with Bannon and his populist message that propelled Donald Trump into the White House.

“The majority of the people in this room, in this state and in this country agree that the entrenched, establishment interests of both parties are the major reason why people are fed up with their government,” said Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, one of the 2018 candidates for governor.

Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton, who is also running to be the state’s chief executive, called Bannon “a patriot, a fighter and a conservative who speaks for the rest of us.” She introduced him to the audience as her friend.

Even Gov. Henry McMaster, who showed up late and had to watch Bannon’s speech from the back of the room, scurried to the podium after Bannon’s remarks to remind the crowd he nominated Trump for president at the Republican National Convention.

Turning to look at Bannon, McMaster added, “Nobody did more to elect Donald Trump than Steve Bannon.”