Judge Roy Moore’s Brother Jerry Speaks Out, Calls Allegations Untrue

Jerry Moore spoke out on Saturday about allegations against his brother, Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore, during a local television news interview.

WBRC Fox 6 News reporter Alan Collins said he caught up with Moore, who said the allegations are lies. He said Moore got emotional when talking about the impact they were having on the family.

“I got a 91-year-old mother that’s setting over in the house crying right now,” Moore told Collins, “crying because they accused her son of something he hadn’t done”:

Moore told Collins the allegations, published by the Washington Post on Thursday, are designed to turn around the election for Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.

The Post’s story alleged that when he was 32, he “initiated a sexual encounter” with a 14-year-old in 1979.

In addition, the paper said three other young women who were of legal age of consent — 16, 17, and 18 — said he had courted them.

According to the report, Moore dated two of them, but it had not progressed to anything beyond kissing and hugging. Two said Moore had served them alcohol, even though they were under the drinking age of 19.

Moore has said the allegations are false and are only coming weeks before the election.

One of the women, it was later discovered, is a supporter of Moore’s opponent, according to her Facebook postings, which she deleted.