The State: Bannon Fires Up Citadel, Declares He’s Standing by Judge Moore

Steve Bannon taunted Hillary Clinton, recounted stories from a roller coaster 2016 presidential election and defended GOP Alabama Senate Roy Moore before a roaring crowd of about 320 Republicans at The Citadel on Friday night.

But the controversial champion of the GOP’s far-right wing, who drew about as many protesters to Charleston as supporters, did not use the occasion to endorse a candidate in the Palmetto State’s 2018 race for governor – even with three hopefuls in the crowd.

The former White House chief strategist was in town to accept the Citadel Republican Society’s Nathan Hale Patriot Award, which also has gone to then-candidate Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, in recent years.

The Breitbart News chief fired up the crowd by ribbing the “mainstream media,” calling for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s ouster and clapping back at critics who call him a bigot.

“This is a whole room full of deplorables,” Bannon joked to applause, referring to a Clinton quote that became a badge of honor for Trump supporters.