Steve King: Trump’s DHS Nominee Has ‘Disqualified’ Herself for Supporting ‘Anti-Rule of Law’ DACA Amnesty

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) says President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) nominee Kirstjen Nielsen has “disqualified” herself with her support for amnesty for nearly 800,000 illegal aliens.

Days ago, Breitbart News reported on Nielsen’s support for an amnesty for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Now, King is slamming Nielsen’s nomination to lead DHS, saying her statements disqualify her from heading up the agency because they are against Trump’s pro-law and order agenda.

“Based upon the information in this article, Kirstjen Nielsen has disqualified herself from leading the Department of Homeland Security,” King wrote on Twitter. “Pro-Amnesty is anti Rule of Law.”

Aside from supporting an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens, which has the potential to lead to a chain migration of 9.9 million to 19 million foreign nationals pouring into the U.S. legally, Nielsen confirmed to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) that she would “look into” reopening the DACA rolls in order to allow more illegal aliens into the program.

HARRIS: Thank you. At a September 27th hearing, I asked [DHS] Acting-Secretary [Elaine] Duke to extend the October 5th renewal deadline for DACA recipients. It did not happen. It has been reported that roughly 21,000 recipients were not able to gather the documentation, and the $495 that was required as part of the filing, before the deadline. If confirmed, will you reopen the application process and allow these individuals the opportunity to renew their status?



NIELSEN: I would commit to you to look into it. I’m not familiar with the specific numbers, but if there are extenuating circumstances that we should take into consideration, I would look into those and talk with you further. [Emphasis added] HARRIS: I would urge you that part of the extenuating circumstances that should be taken into account is a national survey that found 57 percent of Americans say that right now they do not have the ability to pay $500 of an unexpected bill. Additionally, there have been a number of natural disasters around the country, including my own home state, where Americans have lost their entire belongings, their paperwork, and they are barely getting through the day, much less have the ability to compile extensive documentation and come up with $495.



And I would urge you to prioritize that fact when you think of the extenuating circumstances.



NIELSEN: Yes, ma’am.

