Yellowhammer News: People of Alabama Holding Washington Post, Not Roy Moore, ‘In Contempt of Court of Public Opinion

Many Alabamians have already judged the judge or condemned the media, and their position seems guided by how people have felt about Roy Moore since we first learned about the “Ten Commandments Judge” more than 20-years ago.

You loved him … or you hated him.

So now you either believe him … or not.

The degree of that love or hate, however, may be tempered by the hatred that conservatives share for the liberal media, namely the Washington Post, and/or the fear of what electing a Democrat to the Senate could mean for the Supreme Court.

Right now, insiders believe that nothing is going to change. Moore will remain on the ballot and nobody will do anything about it (even if they could).

If that changes, here are some leading indicators Alabamians should watch for: