President Donald Trump’s deputies are ramping up enforcement of the nation’s popular immigration laws, and are repatriating more illegal immigrants back to their homes.

The Washington Examiner reported the repatriation numbers on Sunday:

From February to the end of September, immigration judges issued 100,000 final decisions on cases — and increase of 16 percent over the same period in 2016. The total number of removal orders increased 29 percent. And since Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memorandum to all immigration judges, court administrators, attorney advisors and judicial law clerks, and immigration court staff in July, the DOJ official said there has already been a change in how continuances are used. The six-page memo reminded immigration judges when administrative closures should actually be used. “[T]he delays caused by granting multiple and lengthy continuances, when multiplied across the entire immigration court, exacerbate already crowded immigration dockets,” the memo said.

The top-level pressure for more effective enforcement comes after President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama spent 16 gradually reducing enforcement of the laws, so allowing the population of illegals to stay at roughly 12 million, despite the terrible economy.

For example, in 2015, Obama’s deputies repatriated only 70,000 illegals found in cities far from the border. That number was less than one percent of resident illegals and was one-third of the 235,000 interior illegals who were sent home in 2009. Moreover, most of the illegals sent home by Obama were those who had been found guilty of violent crimes in the United States.

In May 2016, Obama’s declining repatriation numbers were highlighted by the Senate Subcommittee on Immigration and the National Interest:

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market.

But the federal government inflates the supply of new labor by annually accepting 1 million new legal immigrants, by providing almost 2 million work-permits to foreigners, by providing work-visas to roughly 500,000 temporary workers and doing little to block the employment of roughly 8 million illegal immigrants.

The Washington-imposed economic policy of mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.

The cheap-labor policy has also reduced investment and job creation in many interior states because the coastal cities have a surplus of imported labor. For example, almost 27 percent of zip codes in Missouri had fewer jobs or businesses in 2015 than in 2000, according to a new report by the Economic Innovation Group. In Kansas, almost 29 percent of zip codes had fewer jobs and businesses in 2015 compared to 2000, which was a two-decade period of massive cheap-labor immigration.

Americans tell pollsters that they strongly oppose amnesties and cheap-labor immigration, even as most Americans also want to favor legal immigrants, and many sympathize with illegals. Because of the successful cheap-labor strategy, wages for men have remained flat since 1973, and a growing percentage of the nation’s annual income is shifting to investors and away from employees