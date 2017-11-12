Donald Trump Signals Concern Over CNN and AT&T Merger

President Donald Trump suggested he was still concerned about the conglomeration of media outlets under one corporate head.

“I do feel you should have as many news outlets as you can – especially since so many are fake,” Trump said, adding that it helped him get his message out.

Reporters questioned Trump about the news that staff in the Justice Department recommended that AT&T sell their DirecTV unit or Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting unit which includes CNN.

Trump denied that he was involved in the Justice Department’s negotiations with AT&T and Time Warner.

“Well I didn’t make that decision – it was made by a man who’s a very respected person, a very very respected person,” Trump said, responding to reports.

The president made his remarks after the APEC Summit in Vietnam in a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One.

He acknowledged that he had already commented about his feelings on the merger during his presidential campaign.

“I did make a statement long before,” he said. “So we’ll see – that probably ends up being litigation maybe not, we’ll see how it all plays out.”