Exclusive — Judge Roy Moore Announces Plans to Sue Washington Post: ‘We Expect the People of Alabama to See Through This Charade’

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Judge Roy Moore, the GOP nominee for the United States Senate, announced Sunday evening at an event that he plans to sue the Washington Post for its series of hit pieces against him, his wife, his foundation, and his campaign.

Breitbart News was granted exclusive access to the event, which was closed to the press. After the Judge’s speech, his wife Kayla spoke out in a forthcoming exclusive Breitbart News interview — her first-ever interview with the press during this campaign and the first time she has spoken out publicly in response to the salacious allegations from the Post.

“Shortly after becoming the Republican nominee for the United States Senate, the Washington Post published an article attacking me, my wife, my Foundation for Moral Law in Montgomery, Alabama, on my salary,” Moore announced to a crowd of about 100 supporters at the Huntsville Christian Academy:

They said I took over a million dollars. There were not a million dollars. I wish I had a million dollars. In fact, I didn’t take the money they awarded me for a salary because I had my own recognition and opted to embrace that salary myself and not take anything from the foundation. So my salary collection wasn’t so much. Over eight years it would have been about $87,000 a year—so I had to take a note and a mortgage for the rest of it. But I never got the money. So, the Washington Post finally realized this after they published an article saying my wife and I got a million dollars, saying, “you didn’t pay taxes for what you didn’t get.”

The audience laughed before Moore continued.

“So I was wondering where they got that idea—they talked about control of the money, we didn’t have control of the money,” Moore said. “Anyway, to make a long story short, they kind of failed. So about 30 days before the general election, just the other day, the Washington Post published another attack on my character and reputation because they are desperate to stop my political campaign. These attacks said I was with a minor child and are false and untrue—and for which they will be sued.”

The crowd jumped to their feet for a standing ovation for Moore, breaking into applause in the Christian high school gymnasium.

A comment request sent from Breitbart News to Washington Post editor Steven Ginsberg, who, per a Post reporter, edited the story on Moore, was not returned on Sunday evening.

“These attacks are over things that supposedly happened 40 years ago,” Moore said. “Some of you aren’t old enough to remember 40 years ago because you weren’t born, but if you were born it’s difficult to go back 40 years ago. I’ve been married for 33 years, nearly—it will be Dec. 14. Got to remember that.”

The crowd laughed again.

“I’ve been married 32 years so far, it will be 33 in a few weeks,” Moore continued:

We have four children. I have a daughter. I have five granddaughters. I have the highest regard for the protection of young ladies. When I returned to Gadsen 40 years ago after military service, I went to work at the office of the District Attorney. I have been a student of the law for over 40 years in and out of public office, served as a judge, a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, then Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. To be attacked for sexual impropriety contradicts my entire career in law. I want to make this clear: I have not provided alcoholic beverages to a minor. I have not been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone. These allegations come only four weeks—30 days, about—before the general election. Why now? For 40 years I’ve been so scrutinized in the press, investigated by the attorney general at one time years ago, investigated by the Judicial Inquiry Commission of the Court of the Judiciary. I’ve run five statewide campaigns, every one of them hotly contested. Three county elections, every one of them hotly contested. And you know I’ve been at the center of two national controversies over religious liberty, one over the Ten Commandments—the other over same-sex marriage. To think that these charges come just 30 days prior to the general election is incomprehensible.

The crowd broke into another standing ovation for the Judge.

“I’ll tell you why now: Because there are groups that don’t want me in the United States Senate,” Moore said. “There’s the Democratic Party, they don’t want to see me in the United States Senate. There’s the Republican establishment, which has spent over $30 million to keep me out of the United States Senate. You put them together, and they realize my opponent is 11 points behind. They’re desperate.”

Then Moore explained why the GOP establishment is so terrified of him.

“You saw, why would the Republicans want to back the Democrat?” Moore asked. “Doesn’t that seem strange? Odd? Well, not so, because they’d rather have him for two years and then elect a Republican from the establishment then elect me and have me there for two years. They are all in it together.” He continued:

This article is a prime example of fake news and an attempt to divert attention from the true issues facing our country like health care, immigration, tax reform, military readiness, and the national debt. We do not intend to let the Democrats, we do not intend to let the establishment Republicans, we do not intend to let anybody prevent us from finishing this race. We expect the people of Alabama to see through this charade, and we will continue our efforts.

In a question-and-answer session lasting more than 25 minutes with dozens of those in attendance asking Moore questions, many of them — including several women — expressed support for Moore.

“Dating does not hurt women,” one woman began a question of Moore. “Abortion, rape, physical violence do. The question is: can you please tell us your views on abortion and the Second Amendment for the protection of women as opposed to Doug Jones’ positions?”

Moore replied by detailing how he is pro-life, and his Democratic opponent Jones supports abortion up until a baby is born. He also detailed how Jones supports gun control, while Moore supports the Second Amendment.

“As far as the right to keep and bear arms, I strongly support the Second Amendment,” Moore said. “I believe that the problem is our moral problem. On abortion, I believe that abortion should be illegal. Roe versus Wade needs to be looked at again. His view on abortion is he believes in right to life after birth. I believe in right to life at conception. In other words, he believes in abortion—I don’t.”

The audience applauded.

One man a few questions later asked him: “Judge Moore, how soon can you initiate your lawsuit on the Washington Post?”

“We have to investigate the charges, which is what we’re doing,” Moore replied. “They only published this last week. And now we’re finding a lot of things that need to be brought into the public light that haven’t been yet. As soon as we get ready, we will give them notice before that time.”

Another woman, who noted that Moore has previously faced tons of investigation into his life during various campaigns and in his legal career — after having a little bit of difficulty getting her question out — was so satisfied with Moore’s reply that she came back to the microphone to say: “Forgive me for not being clear with my question, I’m just not used to speaking to a future U.S. Senator.”