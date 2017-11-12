Exclusive — Kayla Moore on Allegations Against Her Husband Judge Roy Moore: ‘It’s Just Not True–Any of It’

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Kayla Moore, the wife of Judge Roy Moore, spoke out for the first time in response to the Washington Post’s salacious allegations against her husband last week in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News. Mrs. Moore, the Judge’s wife of 32 going on 33 years, told Breitbart News in no uncertain terms that the allegations against her husband are “just not true” in any way and that the Washington Post has caused her and her family significant harm with its publication of them.

“We work out together,” Kayla Moore said when asked for her response to the allegations against Judge Roy Moore:

We, of course, live together. We travel together. We do everything together. Even when he worked at the Supreme Court, he was just down the road from me, so when we got back to Montgomery this last time of course I went with him—and it was just me and him; we kind of had our own little place. But when he was working at the Supreme Court, I was down in my office, we would have lunch or I would go down to his office. After work, when the other one was still working—we were always together. Always together. You know we met at a Bible study—that’s where we met. We raised our children at in Bible-focused Christian home. You know, it’s just not true—any of it.

At every campaign event this cycle — and Breitbart News has personally covered dozens of them in the primary, runoff, and general election — Kayla Moore has joined her husband. They have three children together and the Judge adopted Kayla’s daughter from a previous marriage. They have five granddaughters.

“We’ve been married for 32 years, but we’ve been together for 33,” Moore told Breitbart News. “I met him when I was 23, I had been married before — he’s deceased now. I had a little girl, a baby. We met at a bible study. We got married a year and one week later, and we’ve been married for 32 years ever since. For one year we were together before we got married—so we’ve been together for all of 33 years.”

Moore told Breitbart News that she is “shocked” the Washington Post would “come up with something so outrageous” and inaccurate about her husband.

“I was shocked that they would come up with something so outrageous,” Moore said:

In all the contests that he’s ever been in, nothing like this has ever happened. Nothing like this has ever come up. Nothing I’ve ever heard of. It’s supposedly coming from our hometown. I’ve never heard anything about it. They say it was “common knowledge,” but it wasn’t “common knowledge” for me and it wasn’t common knowledge for any of our family. We’re all shocked by this. We raised our children there. We had four children. So if it was “common knowledge,” I’d like to know whose “common knowledge” it was.

She said the efforts of the Washington Post to tear down her and her husband have been “stressful” and “hurtful,” and these allegations have harmed her family significantly.

“It’s been very stressful,” Moore said:

It’s been very hurtful. But we are a very close family, and we stay in prayer together. The community and the entire county and the entire state—even outside our state—has just been enormous because everyone sees this for what it is. The Washington Post has been after us since the day that he was elected the Republican nominee. They’ve come after me personally. They’ve come after him. They’ve come after the foundation. And none of that worked. So what did they do? They went after my husband with outrageous, outlandish things—I can’t even describe how I feel.

Moore’s interview with Breitbart News, backstage at the Huntsville Christian Academy on Sunday night after her husband spoke to about 100 supporters, is the first interview she has done this campaign.

She’s been at his side in public ever since her husband was maligned with accusations of sexual misconduct by the Washington Post, but has yet to speak out publicly until now. And, her interview with Breitbart News came moments after the judge publicly announced at the event his plans to sue the Washington Post.

“These attacks said I was with a minor child and are false and untrue—and for which they will be sued,” Judge Moore said on the stage, for which he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Kayla Moore’s reaction to her husband’s plans for a lawsuit against the Washington Post and more details from her exclusive interview with Breitbart News are forthcoming.