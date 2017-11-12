Ohio Republican Christina Hagan: CA, NY ‘Elites’ Will Not Set Gun Policy for Rest of USA

Ohio State Rep. Christina Hagan (R) is running for U.S. Congress (OH-16) and uses her latest ad to let Ohioans know she will not allow California and New York “Elites” to set gun policy for the rest of the country.

She is running to fill the seat being vacated by Rep. Jim Renacci (R).

Hagan grew up on a farm in Northeastern, Ohio, and uses her new ad to stress that guns have been part of her family’s heritage. She holds a shotgun in the ad and says, “These guns defend my home, my family, my baby.” She then references California and New York “elites,” while images of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and gun control lobby donor Michael Bloomberg flash across the screen. Hagan warns that these elites are trying to curtail Second Amendment rights in Ohio and she pledges to “fight” them and their gun-grabbing schemes.

Hagan uses her campaign webpage to further explain her Second Amendment stance, saying:

There is no right that is more fundamental to the character of America than the right to bear arms. Without this right, America would have been unable to defend herself against the British during the American Revolution. The right to defend yourself and your family is not just a constitutional right, but also a God-given one.

She makes clear that she “will stand up to any and all attempts to infringe on our constitutional and God-given Second Amendment rights. Period.”

