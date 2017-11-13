Donald Trump Announces Former Bush Official Alex Azar as HHS Secretary Nominee

Paris, FRANCE: Director of French research laboratory, the Pasteur Institute, Alice Dautry (C) smiles next to US Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, 06 February 2006 at the institute in Paris prior signing an cooperation agreement to fight bird flu. The Pasteur Institute, set up in 1887, is named after Louis Pasteur, one of the greatest minds in bacteriology, vaccination and hygiene, after whom the process of pasteurisation is named. AFP PHOTO Stephane de SAKUTIN (Photo credit should read STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images)
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty

by Charlie Spiering13 Nov 20170

President Donald Trump announced his selection of Alex Azar as the new nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services to replace Tom Price.

“Happy to announce, I am nominating Alex Azar to be the next HHS Secretary,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices!”

Price resigned from the position in September after reports uncovered several expensive noncommercial flights that he took at taxpayer expense.

Azar appears to be an establishment candidate, serving as Deputy Secretary during George W. Bush administration in the Health and Human Services Department. He also served on the board of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, a drug industry lobby, and worked for pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly

He also previously clerked for Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, according to Bloomberg News.

 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.