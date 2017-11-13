President Donald Trump announced his selection of Alex Azar as the new nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services to replace Tom Price.

“Happy to announce, I am nominating Alex Azar to be the next HHS Secretary,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices!”

Price resigned from the position in September after reports uncovered several expensive noncommercial flights that he took at taxpayer expense.

Azar appears to be an establishment candidate, serving as Deputy Secretary during George W. Bush administration in the Health and Human Services Department. He also served on the board of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, a drug industry lobby, and worked for pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly

He also previously clerked for Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, according to Bloomberg News.