Donald Trump Stands by Statement on Roy Moore

President Donald Trump is sticking with his original statement in reaction to the Roy Moore story, although he appeared open to revisiting the situation.

“I’ll stick with statement for now, but I’ll have further comment as we go down the road,” Trump told reporters on Saturday on Air Force One. The president returns to the United States on Tuesday night.

Trump was repeatedly questioned about Moore by reporters traveling with him during his 10-day trip to Asia.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters in a statement that the president believed that Moore would “do the right thing” if the allegations were true.

“Like most Americans, the President believes that we cannot allow a mere allegation — in this case, one from many years ago — to destroy a person’s life,” she said. “However, the President also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside.”

But Trump suggested he wouldn’t revisit the statement until he returned to the United States.

“I have to get back into the country to see what’s happening,” he said.

Trump claimed he hadn’t spent much time watching television since the explosive allegations against Moore were published by the Washington Post.

“I do not watch much television … people that don’t know me, they like to say I watch television. People with fake sources — you know, fake reporters, fake sources,” he said. “I read you people much more than I watch television.”