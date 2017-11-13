Joe Biden: AR-15 Used to Stop Texas Church Massacre Should Not Be Allowed

During a November 13 appearance on NBC’s Today, former Vice President Joe Biden answered a question on Texas church attack hero Stephen Willeford by saying, “Well, first of all, the kind of gun being carried he shouldn’t be carrying.”

His response came in response to an audience member who was asking how Democrats can justify pushing gun control when it was clearly the presence of a gun in the hands of Willeford that ended the attack.

On November 6 Texas officials credited Willeford with ending the attack.

Willeford, who is a former NRA instructor and current NRA member, ran out of his house barefoot with an AR-15 in hand, took cover behind a vehicle and shot killer Devin Kelley when he walked out of the church. Kelley then fled the scene, only to crash and die roughly 15 minutes later. Breitbart News reported that Senate Democrats responded by introducing a ban on the type of gun Willeford used to end the attack.

On Today, audience member Brianna asked, “How do you justify the Democrat view on gun control when the shooter was stopped by a man who was legally licensed to carry a gun?”

Biden replied, “Well, first of all, the kind of gun being carried he shouldn’t be carrying.” He then specifically mentioned “assault weapons” and said, “I wrote the last serious gun control law that was written, it was law for 10 years. And it outlawed assault weapons and it outlawed weapons with magazines that had a whole lot of bullets, as you can kill a whole lot of people more quickly.”

He added, “Number two, it’s just rational to say certain people shouldn’t have guns. Now the fact that some people with guns are legally able to acquire a gun and they turn out to be crazy after the fact, that’s life. There’s nothing you can do about that.”

Again, Brianna was asking how Democrats can justify pushing more gun control in light of the fact that an armed citizen used a gun, an AR-15 in this case, to stop the Texas church attack.

