Judge Roy Moore Urges Mitch McConnell to Resign: ‘He Has Failed Conservatives and Must Be Replaced’

Alabama Judge Roy Moore called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to resign on Monday, arguing that McConnell “failed conservatives and must be replaced.”

Moore declared, “The person who should step aside is @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. #DrainTheSwamp.”

McConnell called for Moore to drop out of the Alabama Senate race on Monday amid allegations from the Washington Post that Moore engaged in sexual misconduct with a 14-year -old and pursued romantic relationships with other teenage girls several decades ago.

McConnell said, “I believe the women.”

McConnell suggested that a write-in candidate was a possibility.

At a tax event in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, McConnell admitted, “That’s an option we’re looking at … whether or not there is someone who can mount a write-in campaign successfully.” Asked whether the candidate should be current Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), who lost to Moore in the Republican primary run-off in September, McConnell said, “We’ll see.”

Moore vehemently denied the allegations and revealed to Breitbart News his plans to sue the Washington Post. Moore said, ”We expect the people of Alabama to see through this charade.”

Roy Moore said on Sunday, “This article is a prime example of fake news and an attempt to divert attention from the true issues facing our country like health care, immigration, tax reform, military readiness, and the national debt. We do not intend to let the Democrats, we do not intend to let the establishment Republicans, we do not intend to let anybody prevent us from finishing this race. We expect the people of Alabama to see through this charade, and we will continue our efforts.”

A couple of polls revealed that Roy Moore leads over his Democratic opponent Doug Jones.

McConnell and a number of other establishment Republicans led the effort to push Roy Moore out of the Alabama race after the Post’s story broke.

The Tea Party Patriots, FreedomWorks, and the Senate Conservatives Fund called on Mitch McConnell and the rest of Senate leadership to resign for their failure to pass the president’s agenda, which includes repealing Obamacare, confirming federal judges, and funding a southern border wall.

Breitbart News reported several of the discrepancies in the Washington Post’s article.