Senate Republicans Condemn Roy Moore, Silent on George H.W. Bush Allegations

At least eight Republican senators have condemned Alabama Judge Roy Moore’s alleged misconduct with minors, but none of them will yet disavow former President George H.W. Bush after six women accused him of unwanted sexual contact.

The Washington Post released a story last week that alleged Roy Moore engaged in inappropriate conduct with minors. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and several other establishment lawmakers called on Roy Moore to drop out the race after hearing the accusations.

On Monday, McConnell called on Moore to step down. He added, “I believe the women.”

Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Steve Daines (R-MT) rescinded their endorsement of Judge Moore. Sen. Lee once called Moore a “proven, conservative fighter” and a “trusted ally.” Lee said after the Washington Post‘s story broke, “Having read the detailed description of the incidents, as well as the response from Judge Moore and his campaign, I can no longer endorse his candidacy for the U.S. Senate.”

Sen. Daines once said that Moore was a “principled conservative.”

Texas woman Roslyn Corrigan became the sixth woman to claim that she was groped by former President George H.W. Bush. Corrigan claimed that she was 16 when the incident occurred.

Corrigan told Time magazine, “My initial action was absolute horror. I was really, really confused. The first thing I did was look at my mom and, while he was still standing there, I didn’t say anything. What does a teenager say to the ex-president of the United States? Like, ‘Hey dude, you shouldn’t have touched me like that?’”

The following Senate Republican offices did not respond to a request for comment asking whether they plan to condemn George H.W. Bush’s alleged sexual assault:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Mike Lee

Steve Daines

John McCain (R-AZ)

Pat Toomey (R-PA)

Lisa Murkowksi (R-AK)

Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

John Cornyn (R-TX)

All of the offices condemned Roy Moore’s alleged actions after the Post released their story.

Alabama Judge Roy Moore denied the Washington Post’s allegations, and on Sunday he revealed that he plans to sue Washington Post for its series of hit pieces against him. Moore said, “This article is a prime example of fake news and an attempt to divert attention from the true issues facing our country like health care, immigration, tax reform, military readiness, and the national debt. We do not intend to let the Democrats, we do not intend to let the establishment Republicans, we do not intend to let anybody prevent us from finishing this race. We expect the people of Alabama to see through this charade, and we will continue our efforts.”