Steve Bannon Tells GOP Donors: ‘You’re Writing Your Checks to Cowards’

Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon gave a stark warning to conservatives looking to donate to establishment Republicans in the upcoming election cycle, urging them to stop giving their money to “cowards.”

“The Republican Party and the leaders of the Republican Party are cowards,” Bannon said at the Gatestone Institute event in New York City. “You’re writing your checks to cowards.”

Bannon gave a wide-ranging speech to the audience consisting of policy makers, bankers and real-estate moguls among others. But he reserved his real anger for establishment Republicans. He pointed to the Russia probe, the Access Hollywood tapes and recent allegations about Judge Roy Moore as areas where establishment Republicans had crumbled in the face of media pressure.

“They are petrified of the opposition party,” he said. “You know what my superpower is? I don’t give a damn, I could care less what they say about me, I could care less. It’s about action.”

Bannon has been leading the charge against the establishment Republican leadership, recruiting candidates to challenge anti-Trump Republicans and urging grassroots conservatives to hold lawmakers’ feet to the fire to get them to keep supporting Trump’s “America First” agenda.

Pointing to foreign policy crises such as the Israel-Palestinian crisis and the Iran nuclear deal, he said that while Republicans talk a good game, their cowardice gets in the way of them doing the right thing.

“Understand this, they’re there for you when it’s easy, ok, they’re there to take your check. But when something comes up like the Iran situation, they will flip the Constitution of the United States so they can have some sort of conscience in voting for that. It’s outrageous.”

He told the enthusiastic crowd that the only way for them to force a change of the status quo from the establishment was to withhold those checks and to put pressure on the establishment and Republican leadership.

“I tell you how it’s going to stop You stop giving the checks and stop having those guys in and read them the Riot Act,” he said. “Because they’re all cowards and that’s why I have no respect for them.”

“And trust me, they hate me,” he added. “Let me tell you, I wear their hate like a badge of honor.”

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.