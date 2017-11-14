Alex Marlow: Establishment Hopes to ‘Stop the Momentum’ of Populist Voters by Taking Out Roy Moore

From Politico’s Jason Schwartz:

“There are so many people who want Judge Moore to not become the senator from Alabama, and it’s not just Democrats, it’s the Republican establishment, it’s the media establishment,” he said. “And what happens in Alabama, either side is going to use it to claim momentum heading into 2018. It’s a hugely significant race.”

“There’s so much intrigue and interest on this story, it makes sense for us to dedicate resources to it,” Marlow said. “We sent two reporters. It seems like given the amount of attention that this is getting, now that I’m thinking about it, maybe I should have sent a third reporter.”

“I don’t think The Washington Post, the Republican establishment, in this effort to try to take out Roy Moore, I don’t think this is about protecting young women, I don’t think it’s about sexual assault. I think this is about trying to destroy the career of Roy Moore to stop the momentum of the anti-establishment, America-first populist nationalist moment that’s taking place largely within the Republican Party,” he said. “I think that’s the motivation here and I think that’s highly relevant to the discussion.”

Marlow said that, if the stories of Nelson and Leigh Corfman, who also alleged sexual assault, “are true and Roy Moore really was a predator, particularly against children,” then “he should not be a United States senator.”