Business Group Promises 300,000 Job Openings If Trump Enforces Immigration Laws

A lobbying group for wealthy investors predicts that 300,000 new jobs will be opened for Americans and legal immigrants in the months up to the November 2018 election if Congress allows enforcement of existing immigration laws.

The group’s promise of 300,000 open jobs recognizes that employers must hire Americans and legal immigrants as Trump gradually ends the DACA amnesty created by former President Barack Obama. Roughly 300,000 of 690,000 illegals will lose their temporary work permits by November, and the remaining permits will expire in 2018

However, the FWD.us investors’ group portrays the 300,000 job openings as a problem, in part, because it is trying to win a strategic victory in immigration policy.

NEW STUDY – 300,000 DACA recipients forced out of jobs & subject to immediate deportation by early November 2018. Total devastation. pic.twitter.com/vU5aiNZdhl — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) November 14, 2017

Business groups, including the FWD.us group — whose founders includes Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg — are using the DACA controversy to distract media and congressional attention from Trump’s popular, pro-employee immigration principles. If Trump signs a congressional no-strings amnesty for the DACA recipients, he will have abandoned his immigration principles.

That strategic defeat will allow lobbyists to push Congress to next raise the supply of young white-collar visa workers — such as H-1B workers, OPT graduates and L-1 visa workers — who can help lower salaries for middle-aged American tech workers and of legal immigrants. Any increase in the white-collar labor supply is likely to reduce labor costs, freeing up revenues to spike profits and investors’ returns.

Already, the various visa programs keep 1 million foreign white-collar workers employed in varied work-sites at universities, fashion companies, engineering firms, computer firms, pharmacies, and hospitals.

FWD.us director Todd Schulte described the group’s priorities in November 1 tweet.

This is restrictionist nonsense. CIR compromise is 1) create modern visa system 2) deal fairly with those here now 3 stop future illegal imm https://t.co/ts8lOJbanp — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) November 1, 2017

The job-openings report was released shortly before the FWD.us group brought more than 40 business executives to lobby legislators on Wednesday for a greater supply of workers.

@FWD_us President @TheToddSchulte welcomes nearly 80 fly-in participants to DC. Tomorrow is a big day of advocacy on Capitol Hill for the urgent need to pass a #DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/TPawXRwwrm — FWD.us (@FWD_us) November 15, 2017

The visit is expected to showcase a few of the successful DACA illegals, even though a new report by the pro-immigration Migration Policy Institute shows that the DACA illegals have a college graduation rate that is one-fourth that of similar-aged Americans. The broader group of 3 million young illegals, dubbed “dreamers” by Democrats and business groups, has a college graduation rate that is one-tenth of the same-age American graduation rate. The vast majority of DACA beneficiaries and “dreamers” work in jobs sought by blue-collar Americans, including whites, African Americans, and legal-immigrant Latinos.

The cheap white-collar labor policy is backed by many tech companies, including IBM.

The pace of good-news job openings was sketched out in the November 6 report by the investors’ group.

The report shows that an average of 30,383 jobs will be opened to Americans and to legal immigrants each month in the eight months before the November election.

The increasing pace of employment opportunities may even force employers to start competing with each other for employees, so creating the first wage-raising “tight labor market” since the last two years of President Bill Clinton’s tenure. Any shortage of workers will also pressure employers to find, recruit, and train the millions of American voters who have been sidelined or untrained since the 2008 crash.

Amid the huge annual flow of legal and illegal workers — which add up to roughly 1.5 million each year even as 4 million young Americans enter the workforce — wages and salaries have remained flat since Richard Nixon’s reelection, according to the Census Bureau. A September 2016 report by the National Academy of Sciences showed how the extra supply of workers transfers roughly $500 billion a year from employees to employers and investors, which is equivalent to a 5.2 percent tax on wages.

The cheap-labor lobbying by business groups has met with little pushback GOP Senators, despite the shocking presidential victory in 2016 by a pro-American real-estate developer from New York. For example, Kansas GOP Sen. Jerry Moran recently told a pro-amnesty questioner that “I support a DACA fix … we’ll analyze the legislation when all the components are in place.”

Industry-funded “nation of immigrants” polls show that Americans want to welcome migrants. But “fairness” polls show that voters put a much higher priority on helping their families, neighbors, and fellow nationals get decent jobs in a high-tech, high-immigration, low-wage economy. That political power of that higher priority was made clear in November 2016 when Americans put Trump in the White House.

Several GOP Senators are developing an amnesty for the 690,000 DACA beneficiaries or an amnesty for some or all of the 3 million “dreamer” young illegals.

Some of those amnesty proposals are paired with offsets and safeguards that would end or shrink the huge inflow of chain-migration relatives and also end the visa lottery which has brought in 5 million immigrants from a variety of cultures and countries since 1990. This pro-American reform legislation is being pushed by Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana.

In the House, 14 GOP members recently called for a DACA amnesty, although none suggested any realistic plan for winning public approval. The group of pro-amnesty GOP legislators is led by Rep. Dan Newhouse, a fruit-grower in Washington state whose district is now one-quarter Latino.

Thank you @RepNewhouse for meeting w @wa_dreamers last week & leading 16 of your colleagues in calling on Speaker Ryan to bring forth legislation naturalizing Dreamers to a vote by December. #HereToStay #DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/1ebianltrP — #DreamActNow (@PaulQuinonezF) November 14, 2017

A task force set up by House Speaker Paul Ryan is also debating whether and how to deal with demands for an amnesty.

In contrast, Democrats and their business allies are pushing for a “clean Dream Act,” which would provide a no-strings unconditional amnesty for 3 million young illegals, and also allow them to bring in millions of additional chain-migration relatives. That cost of that mass immigration would be very large because few of the migrants are not skilled enough to earn enough in wages to pay taxes exceeding their federal benefits, such as Obamacare.

Several GOP Senators, including Ron Johnson (R-WI), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and James Lankford (R-OK) are pushing amnesties or programs to import foreign workers to take the place of Americans. In September, for example, Lankford praised the arrival of illegal immigrants, saying:

The job issue is an interesting issue, because those individuals are already in the job market. Many of these DACA students are actually DACA young adults, they already have access to the job market right now because they’ve been given deferred action. So they are in higher education, they are in the job market, they are currently a part of our economy, currently. That continual competition in our economy doesn’t hurt us, that continues to help us. It actually hurts us to put those individuals out of the economy.

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market.

But the federal government inflates the supply of new labor by annually accepting 1 million new legal immigrants, by providing almost 2 million work-permits to foreigners, by providing work-visas to roughly 500,000 temporary workers and doing little to block the employment of roughly 8 million illegal immigrants.

The Washington-imposed economic policy of mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor and spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.

The cheap-labor policy has also reduced investment and job creation in many interior states because the coastal cities have a surplus of imported labor. For example, almost 27 percent of zip codes in Missouri had fewer jobs or businesses in 2015 than in 2000, according to a new report by the Economic Innovation Group. In Kansas, almost 29 percent of zip codes had fewer jobs and businesses in 2015 compared to 2000, which was a two-decade period of massive cheap-labor immigration.