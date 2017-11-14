Ted Cruz: Media Should ‘Ask Democrats the Very Same Questions About Sen. Menendez’ Being ‘Asked About Judge Moore’

While Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) acknowledged that the allegations made against Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama Judge Roy Moore are “deeply concerning,” he challenged members of the media on Monday evening to ask Democrats “the very same questions” about Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) that are being asked about Moore.

In today’s Blast: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz breaks his silence on Roy Moore’s sexual misconduct allegations, & state Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston, says he's running for retiring U.S. Rep. Gene Green’s seat in Congress. Subscribe: https://t.co/8F5DnI2NRE pic.twitter.com/ZU1w8TnAPc — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) November 14, 2017

The Texas Tribune (subscription required) published the interview with Cruz, who reportedly said, “As it stands, I can’t urge the people of Alabama to support a campaign in the face of these charges without serious, persuasive demonstration that the charges are not true.”

advertisement

Cruz, however, went on to say:

I would note that the media is understandably very eager to cover every aspect of this. For every reporter asking every Republican if Judge Moore should be elected, I would note for sake of consistency, those same reporters should ask every Democrat if Senator Bob Menendez – currently being prosecuted for multiple felonies including allegations that are deeply, deeply concerning – for fairness and consistency, reporters should ask Democrats the very same questions about Senator Menendez that are being asked about Judge Moore and in my view anyone who commits serious criminal conduct of type alleged should not be serving in the United States Senate:

Last bit from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Senate candidate Roy Moore: pic.twitter.com/Frfftk1xP5 — Claire Allbright (@claireallbright) November 14, 2017

Concerning the allegations against Moore, Cruz said:

At this point, I have seen newspaper stories recounting their allegations. I don’t know if those allegations are true or false. You don’t know if they are true or false. That, ultimately, will be a choice for the voters of Alabama and perhaps for the criminal justice system. These allegations are very serious, and I believe the only way this campaign can remain viable is for Judge Moore to come forward with serious and persuasive responses that convince the people of Alabama that the charges are not true.

Cruz added that Moore is “entitled to present a defense,” but if the allegations are true, “he should drop out now, tonight, so that the people of Alabama are not given an untenable choice between a candidate under a serious cloud of potential criminal conduct or a liberal Democrat who would vote for policies inconsistent with what the people of Alabama want.”