Donald Trump Teases Major ‘Deals’ Announcement at the White House

President Donald Trump teased an upcoming announcement prepared after his return to the White House on Tuesday night from his 12-day trip to Asia.

“I will be making a major statement from the White House upon my return to D.C.,” he wrote on Twitter. “Time and date to be set.”

The president spoke about the announcement with reporters on Air Force One as they departed Asia for Hawaii.

“I think we’ll be going into some more details as to what we’re doing, as to what we accomplished,” he said. “But, specifically, deals, concepts. And we’ll be pinpointing things.”

Trump touted $300 billion in foreign spending on American goods, investments he predicted would be “quadrupled” very quickly. He also pointed out that Asia understood his position on “reciprocal” trade.

“After my tour of Asia, all Countries dealing with us on TRADE know that the rules have changed,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The United States has to be treated fairly and in a reciprocal fashion. The massive TRADE deficits must go down quickly!”

Trump said he was “very proud” of his trip, citing progress on security, military, and trade.

“You will see numbers that you won’t believe over the years,” he said. “Because over a period of years, they will be treating us much differently than they have in the past.”