Paul Ryan on Roy Moore: ‘He Should Step Aside, These Allegations Are Credible’

House Speaker Paul Ryan said that Judge Roy Moore should drop out of the Alabama Senate race.

Speaker Ryan said at a press conference on Tuesday, “He should step aside. These allegations are credible.”

“If he cares about the values that he claims to care about, then he should step aside,” Ryan added.

Speaker Ryan joined Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. John McCain, failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney, as well as many other establishment Republicans called for Roy Moore to drop out of the race given allegations from the Washington Post that Moore engaged in misconduct with multiple underage women.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on Moore to withdraw.

“I suggested it would be best for him to stay with his family, for GOP and country, if he stepped aside. I just think there’s no good outcome for Mr. Moore. Even if you win, you lose, because you are coming to a body where people are already calling for your expulsion,” Graham said.

Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Steve Daines (R-MT) rescinded their endorsements of Roy Moore.

On Monday, Judge Roy Moore called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to resign, arguing that “He has failed conservatives and must be replaced.”

The person who should step aside is @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. #DrainTheSwamp — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 13, 2017

The Tea Party Patriots, FreedomWorks, and Senate Conservatives Fund called on Mitch McConnell and the rest of Senate leadership to resign for their failure to pass the president’s agenda, which includes repealing Obamacare, confirming Trump federal and executive nominees, and funding a southern border wall.

Former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) contended that Moore should step out of the Senate race on Monday. Bush said, “This is not a question of innocence or guilt like in a criminal proceeding, this is a question of what’s right and what’s wrong. Acknowledging that you’re dating teenagers when you’re 32-years old as assistant state attorney is wrong. It’s just plain wrong.”