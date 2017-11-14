Police: Mother Drowned Ten-Day-Old Son in Bathtub

A woman in upstate New York has been arrested for drowning her ten-day-old son in a bathtub, police say.

Authorities charged Markiya Mitchell, 25, with second-degree murder in connection with her son Jeremiah Mitchell after police say she admitted to drowning the infant inside her Rochester apartment, the Daily Mail reports.

According to court documents obtained by the Democrat and Chronicle, Mitchell submerged her son in eight to ten inches of water inside a bathtub.

WHEC reported that another adult inside the home found the baby unresponsive in the bathtub and called 911.

EMTs took the baby boy to Rochester General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead shortly after his arrival.

Authorities say the infant had been completely submerged underwater in the tub for one to two hours.

Mitchell attended her arraignment hearing Tuesday morning in Rochester City Court, where she pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge. A judge ordered she be held in jail without bond.

The 25-year-old woman also has a seven-year-old who is in the care of a relative, police said.

Mitchell is expected to return to court Friday for a preliminary hearing as additional charges are considered for her case.