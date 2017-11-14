RNC Cuts Support for Judge Roy Moore

The Republican National Committee (RNC) withdrew its support for Judge Roy Moore ahead of the Alabama Senate race in December.

The RNC pulled out of a joint fundraising agreement it had with Moore and cancelled a field program the RNC set up ahead of the December 12 Alabama Senate race against Democrat candidate Doug Jones. The RNC will not transfer any money to Roy Moore’s campaign.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for Roy Moore to drop out of the race amid allegations from the Washington Post that he engaged in misconduct with a 14-year girl, as well other teenage girls, decades ago.

House Speaker Paul Ryan agreed with McConnell that he should “step aside” and called the allegations against Moore “credible.” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), as well as failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney argued that Moore should drop out of the Senate race.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Cory Gardner (R-CO) said that if Moore refuses to withdraw from the race and if he wins the race, the Senate should expel him from the Senate. The NRSC withdrew from its fundraising agreement with Moore last week.

Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Steve Daines (R-MT) rescinded their endorsements of Roy Moore.

Moore has continued to deny the allegations brought against him. The Moore campaign said on Monday, “We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again: Judge Moore is an innocent man and has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone.”

Judge Roy Moore argued that Mitch McConnell should resign as Senate Majority Leader. Moore declared, “He has failed conservatives and must be replaced.”

Nationally syndicated conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh argued that Mitch McConnell continues to engage in a “search-and-destroy mission” against Roy Moore.

Former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) contended that Moore should step out of the Senate race on Monday. Bush said, “This is not a question of innocence or guilt like in a criminal proceeding, this is a question of what’s right and what’s wrong. Acknowledging that you’re dating teenagers when you’re 32-years-old as assistant state attorney is wrong. It’s just plain wrong.”