WATCH — Steve Bannon in Tokyo: Democracies Should Form Alliance to Counter Chinese Threats

Bannon will discuss the importance of democracies working together to counter the threats posed by the Communist regime in China.

From Breitbart News’ Penny Starr:

The 12th annual InterEthnic/InterFaith Leadership Conference will feature democracy and human rights activists representing a wide-range of faith traditions, including Chinese, Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongolians, Taiwanese, Hong Kongers, Macauers, Christians and Falung Gong practitioners.

Bannon will also be in dialogue with conference participants about Asian democracies’ reaction to regional crises involving China and the role the U.S. can play in the alliance.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Advancing Human Rights, Democracy, and Peace: New Tools, New Strategies, New Generation,” according to its website.

The three areas of focus at the conference include new dilemmas and new opportunities following the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese Communist Party’s influence on, and a threat to, the Asia-Pacific region; and forging an alliance of Asian democracies.