Another Woman Accuses Roy Moore of Sexual Misconduct

Another woman has come forward to accuse U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, an Alabama news outlet is reporting.

The woman, Tina Johnson, told AL.com that in 1991 she was in Moore’s law office with her mother and that he openly flirted with her.

AL.com reported:

Johnson was 28 years old, in a difficult marriage headed toward divorce, and unemployed. She was at the office to sign over custody of her 12-year-old son to her mother, with whom he’d been living. Her mother had hired Moore to handle the custody petition. Once the papers were signed, she and her mother got up to leave. After her mother walked through the door first, she said, Moore came up behind her. It was at that point, she recalled, he grabbed her buttocks.

“He didn’t pinch it; he grabbed it,” said Johnson, who did not tell her mother and only told her sister “years later,” according to AL.com.

In the past week, five women have accused Moore of making sexual advances to them when they were teens.

To date, Moore has denied allegations of sexual misconduct and has vowed to stay in the race against Democrat Doug Jones to fill Alabama’s Senate seat vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.