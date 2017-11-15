Bannon to Stick with Moore, Say People Close to Breitbart Chief

Sources close to Breitbart News chairman Stephen Bannon insist he is sticking by embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) even as high-profile conservatives cut ties with the candidate less than a month before election day.

People who have spoken with Bannon and others who are familiar with his thinking say reports that he is having second thoughts about his support for Moore are overcooked.

The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that Bannon is privately discussing whether the allegations of sexual misconduct about Moore have become too serious to overcome. Bannon could be looking to save his political capital for the scores of primary challenges he’s planning for Republican senators up for reelection in 2018, the report says.