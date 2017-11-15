Donald Trump Denounces ‘Loser’ CNN After Return to the United States

President Donald Trump again mocked CNN, after his return to the United States from his 12-day trip to Asia.

“While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is,” he wrote on Twitter. “Loser!”

Trump weighed in on the network after claiming that he didn’t watch that much television, during a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One.

He told them:

Believe it or not, even when I’m in Washington and New York, I do not watch much television. I know they like to say — people that don’t know me, they like to say I watch television. People with fake sources — you know, fake reporters, fake sources. But I don’t get to watch much television, primarily because of documents. I’m reading documents a lot, and different things. I actually read much more — I read you people much more than I watch television.

Trump returned to the United States on Tuesday night. Early Wednesday, he urged his supporters to watch Fox and Friends instead.

.@foxandfriends will be showing much of our successful trip to Asia, and the friendships & benefits that will endure for years to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

The president declared his trip to Asia a success.

“Our great country is respected again in Asia,” he wrote. “You will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come!”